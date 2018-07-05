How Andy Dick managed to continue to get jobs despite repeated incidents of inappropriate behaviour and unwanted physical contact, we'll never know, but somehow he managed to find his way onto 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' in 2007 and ended up being forcibly removed from the stage by Jimmy himself.

Jimmy Kimmel at the LGBT Gala Awards

In the wake of his arrest on one count of misdemeanor sexual battery and one count of misdemeanor simple battery, footage from Andy Dick's controversial talk show appearance in which he repeatedly stroked guest Ivanka Trump's leg and demanded she give him a 'big, fat, wet, sloppy kiss' is currently been re-shared around the internet.

The footage sees Jimmy warn Andy not to touch Ivanka, and then when his behaviour doesn't improve, gets up, seizes him by the ankles when a security official struggles to escort the actor out of the studio, and physically drags him out of the door.

Jimmy later said of the incident: 'He always makes me a little uncomfortable, you have no idea what he's going to do next.'

There's certainly a good reason for that; two years prior to that he had been removed from Yuk Yuk's comedy club in Edmonton, Alberta after exposing himself to his audience, and the following year licked Farrah Fawcett, Carrie Fisher and Patton Oswalt's faces during the 'Comedy Central Roast of William Shatner'.

Since the Harvey Weinstein debacle, not only have more powerful male abusers been brought out of the woodwork, a light has also been shone on those who have been actively ignoring these situations at the time they occurred. But every now and then, we'll come across a man who recognises sexism and sexual harassment in its immediacy - and shuts it down.

Jimmy Kimmel isn't the only one; it's hard to forget John Oliver bluntly confronting Dustin Hoffman at a Tribeca Film panel over allegations that he groped a 17-year-old female intern on the set of a movie in 1985. Then there are people like actor Tom Hardy and and tennis champion Andy Murray who have famously called out journalists for casual sexism at press conferences.

In order for sexism to be erased and for women to no longer feel they need to keep silent in cases of sexual harassment and abuse, men need to be prepared to defend women against sexism whenever they have the opportunity. But then you've got people like Matt Damon who make thoughtless comments about the 'culture of outrage' and the 'difference between patting someone on the butt and rape'.

The reality is, you rarely get the latter without the former. Incidents of sexual misconduct that might seem small to some people, are often signs or catalysts of more damaging behaviour. Andy Dick is a good example; his behaviour has spiralled over the years, and it's thanks to people like Jimmy Kimmel - who nip things in the bud at the first inappropriate comment - that more serious allegations against him have been taken, well, seriously.

Andy Dick's History of Sexual Misconduct

Since he was ejected from Jimmy Kimmel's show, things did not get any better. He would go on to expose himself at Café Audrey in Hollywood in 2010, grope pornstar Tera Patrick and drag queen Chi Chi LaRue at the 2011 AVN Awards and expose himself again at a Newport Beach Film Festival party later that year.

Things came to a head when he was fired from indie film 'Raising Buchanan' in October last year for groping, kissing, licking and making unwanted sexual advances towards four members of the production team. He denied a lot of the allegations in a later interview, insisting that he was just 'trying to get a date'.

Andy Dick at the 2016 Not With Him event

'I didn't grope anybody', he told The Hollywood Reporter. 'I might have kissed somebody on the cheek to say goodbye and then licked them. That's my thing - I licked Carrie Fisher at a roast. It's me being funny. I'm not trying to sexually harass people.'

When a TMZ reporter confronted him about the story, he threatened to lick and grope her if she didn't stop questioning him, and claimed that he had been contemplating suicide.

It's certainly well documented that Andy has been struggling with drug and alcohol abuse for most of his career, and it's also had an impact on his family. In March, his former partner Lena Sved was granted a temporary restraining order over his behaviour while intoxicated, and he was ordered to keep away from his two children.

Now he's been charged with battery after a woman claimed that he grabbed her behind in the street and made 'lewd comments' towards her back in April. He's set to appear in court on July 18th.