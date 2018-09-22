Wildlife experts bringing in cute and terrifying animals has got to be our favourite type of talk show segment, and it's one that's been doing by everyone including James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Jay Leno to name a few. But sometimes it gets far too much for the celebrity guests when they are forced to face their fears.

Kevin Hart at the MTV VMAs

Here are some of the funniest moments stars got scared by talk show animals:

1. Kevin Hart on 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon'

Robert Irwin - the adorable son of the legend Steve Irwin - has become a semi-regular fixture on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', but one person who wasn't happy to meet him was comedian Kevin Hart. He seemed terrified by everything Robert brought out: the baby ostrich, the snakes, the tarantula and the falcon.

'This is how black people die in horror movies', he joked, standing fifteen to twenty feet away from Robert, before he brought the spider out - at which point he lost his cool completely and started screaming as Jimmy bravely held it in his hands.

2. Jay Leno on 'The Tonight Show'

In fairness to Jay Leno, he gave it a good go handling the baby kangaroos that Steve Irwin brought into his 'Tonight Show' studio in 2002. But he was rightly terrified of the deadly 11-foot king cobra and the 600-pound alligator. Understandable, given that Steve was struggling to avoid serious injury himself. Neither of those creatures were in particularly good moods.

'His name's Morris, he's 600 lbs', Steve tells Leno, adding to the alligator handlers: 'Run, guys, run.' Steve straddled the beast the entire time, despite it repeatedly lashing out. And Jay bravely helped him haul him away from the cameras by the tail twice. Can't imagine Jimmy Fallon being up for that.

3. Marlon Wayans on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'

One man who doesn't do anything to challenge the 'crazy white person' stereotype is Jack Hanna. Earnest in his graphic descriptions of animal behaviour, he did nothing to relax the zoophobic Marlon Wayans. He seemed cool to begin with - screech owls didn't pose too much of a threat - but when the adorable gamboling otters came around eating boiled eggs, he lost his chill completely.

'I think they're out for revenge. They seen my shoes and they know I'm rockin' them', he said. 'They like, 'Yo, that's our cousin, dawg, that's our cousin!''

To his credit, he did give one of them a tiny stroke and he seemed to calm down in the company of the lemur, until Jack informed the room at large of their jumping ability. Two creatures there was no way Marlon was about to entertain were the serval cat and the vulture.

More: Robert Irwin brings a sloth onto 'Jimmy Fallon'

4. Steve Harvey on his talk show

It was clear from the outset that Steve Harvey was not happy with the Halloween special on his show back in 2015, when expert Jeff Musial brought along some purported 'scary animals'. Steve should've been glad Jeff isn't quite as daring as Steve Irwin was, because he only brought along: a Capuchin monkey, a Mexican red-knee tarantula, an alligator snapping turtle, a shingleback skink, a Malayan jungle nymph and an aardvark.

Steve couldn't even handle the aardvark! Though was pleased with himself that he watched enough Discovery Channel to identify the creature.