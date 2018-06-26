Jimmy Fallon has responded hilariously to Donald Trump's social media attack on him via his opening monologue on 'The Tonight Show'. The President attacked him this week after the talk show host gave an interview expressing regret about Trump's appearance on his show back in 2016.

Last week, Jimmy Fallon spoke with contrition about way he handled Trump's appearance on his show during the 2016 presidential race, in particular the moment when he ruffled his famous blonde hair. Naturally, his ratings fell dramatically, and people lost respect for him for showing respect to a man who has been such a cause for concern for citizens of America.

'I did not do it to 'normalize' him or to say I believe in his political beliefs or any of that stuff', he said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. In response to the interview, the President hit out at Jimmy for what he obviously saw as backtracking, rather than just making a terrible mistake.

'Jimmy Fallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous "hair show" with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), and that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have "humanized" me', he rambled on Twitter. 'He is taking heat. He called and said "monster ratings." Be a man Jimmy!'

Jimmy kept his poise and explained that he would be making a donation to the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services in response. 'In honor of the President's tweet I'll be making a donation to RAICES in his name', he said.

Then he took to 'The Tonight Show' to let him have it:

'As you may have heard, last night the President of the United States went after me on Twitter. So Melania, if you're watching, I don't think your anti-bullying campaign is working', he joked. 'When I saw that Trump insulted me on Twitter, I was gonna Tweet back immediately, but I thought I had more important things to do. Then I thought, wait, shouldn't he have more important things to do?'

Whether you have sympathy for him or not, no-one can deny that it was a difficult period for Jimmy after the 'Trump hair' fiasco.

bad. So now what? Are you happy? I'm depressed. Do you want to push me more? What do you want me to do? You want me to kill myself? What would make you happy? Get over it.'' He told THR. 'I'm sorry. I don't want to make anyone angry - I never do and I never will. It's all in the fun of the show. I made a mistake. I'm sorry if I made anyone mad. And, looking back, I would do it differently.'