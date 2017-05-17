Trump appeared on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon' back in September 2016, during which the host ruffled the future president's hair.
Late night talk show host Jimmy Fallon has reflected on his divisive encounter with Donald Trump on the ‘Tonight Show’ last year, during which he ruffled the future president’s hair.
The Republican candidate pitched up on Fallon’s NBC show back in September last year, as the presidential election was heating up and liberals were becoming increasingly alarmed at Trump’s progress. During the interview, Fallon reached over to ruffle the would-be politician’s hair, and he swiftly received a backlash on social media for normalising and trivialising Trump after he had made several shocking policy statements.
Jimmy Fallon got in hot water for ruffling Trump's hair in a September interview
Now, in a new interview for the New York Times, 42 year old Fallon has spoken about how he dealt with the reception to the incident, saying that he had intended “almost… to minimise him” by rustling his hair.
“They have a right to be mad,” Fallon reflected. “If I let anyone down, it hurt my feelings that they didn’t like it. I got it. I didn’t do it to humanize him, I almost did it to minimize him. I didn’t think that would be a compliment: ‘He did the thing that we all wanted to do’.”
More: David Letterman recalls his encounters with Donald Trump over the years – “he was a joke of a rich guy”
“I’m a people pleaser,” he said about why the reception to his actions upset him so much. “If there’s one bad thing on Twitter about me, it will make me upset. So, after this happened, I was devastated. I didn’t mean anything by it. I was just trying to have fun.”
However, Fallon does regret having not acknowledged the furore at the time on his show, choosing instead to let it blow over in its own time. “I didn’t talk about it, and I should have talked about it,” he says. “I regret that.”
Donald Trump
On the other hand, ‘The Tonight Show’s executive producer Lorne Michaels said in the same piece that part of the reason they didn’t respond to the controversy was because, at the time, Trump wasn’t seriously being considered as the next American president.
“I don’t think anybody was focused on him winning, or that possibility,” Michaels said. “It had been absolute, bedrock certainty that Hillary Clinton was winning that election. There was no doubt, certainly in the news department in our building.”
More: Steve Irwin’s son and doppelganger turns up on Jimmy Fallon’s show with some adorable baby bears
Hugely openhearted and packed with terrific moments that are both spiky and resonant, this undemanding...
Watch the trailer for Whip ItThe small town of Bodeen, Texas doesn't exactly have a...
At the outset, Factory Girl looks like thin material for a biopic: It covers the...
You'll have to forgive my small bias for this Farrelly Brothers boy-meets-girl-but-loves-baseball-team charmer. As an...
Meet Belle (Queen Latifah), a classic New York loudmouth with a hunky boyfriend and a...
You can judge the current state of Woody Allen in the cinematic world by the...
"Fever Pitch" is a romantic sports comedy thatgets by on the same kind of lovable-loser...
Writer-director Cameron Crowe's fond fictionalization of his first assignmentfor Rolling Stone -- as a 15-year-old...
Comedy writer Jerry Falk -- the narrating neurotic of Woody Allen's new dysfunctional relationship comedy...
It's been eight years since a "Saturday Night Live" skit spawned a feature film that...
Jimmy Fallon's big screen career may be over before it even gets started if his...