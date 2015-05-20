Posted on 13 May 2015

'The Big Bang Theory' star Jim Parsons chats away to fans as he hurriedly signs autographs for those backstage at Studio 54 in New York. He thanks his fans and smiles broadly at photographers, but is unable to stop to pose for press shots as he is hurried inside the building.

The actor is set to play God in the Tony winner Joe Mantello's new Broadway show 'An Act Of God'; a comedy based on the book 'The Last Testament: A Memoir by God' by David Javerbaum which aims to answer some of humankind's most important philosophical questions.

