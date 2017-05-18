It's time to immerse ourselves in the world of Jim Henson as he launches a special prequel series to one of his most famous movies. 'The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance' comes to Netflix with 10 episodes of puppet mastery that will begin shooting later this year.

'The Dark Crystal' was released in 1982

More then 35 years since the release of Jim Henson's BAFTA nominated puppet fantasy 'The Dark Crystal', Netflix are unveiling a precursor to the story in the form of a series that takes place many years before events in the movie on the planet of Thra.

Three Gelfling uncover what is giving the evil Skeksis race their indominatable power and decided to embark on a quest to incite a revolution and save their planet and all the creatures in it (all of which are designed by the Jim Henson's Creature Shop and original designer Brian Froud.

''The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance' will combine the art of puppetry perfected by The Jim Henson Company, with Louis' vision, powerful storytelling and a mix of cutting-edge digital imagery and visual effects', said Netflix's Cindy Holland. 'I can't wait for families around the world to see how we bring these unique characters to life.'

Louis Leterrier ('Now You See Me', 'Clash of the Titans', 'The Incredible Hulk', 'The Transporter') directs the series and he will executive produce alongside Jim Henson's daughter Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford. Jeffrey Addiss, Will Matthews and Javier Grillo-Marxuach are among the writing credits.

'Louis Leterrier is passionate about the world of The Dark Crystal and has an incredible creative vision for the series', said Lisa. 'He brings this passion to every facet of the production as he leads the talented team of artists and writers that are bringing this entire universe to life.'

'The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance' will begin shooting in the Fall.