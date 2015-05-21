Posted on 20 May 2015

When 20.05.2015

'Dumb And Dumber 2' star Jim Carrey is spotted rushing out of the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York, following the last ever episode of 'The Late Show With David Letterman', holding the hand of his young girlfriend Cathriona White. He hastily stows her away in an awaiting car before returning to pose for photos for the paparazzi.

More guests at the show included NFL star Peyton Manning, comedian Jerry Seinfeld with his wife Jessica Seinfeld, 'Top Five' star Chris Rock and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl.

Contactmusic

