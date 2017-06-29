It comes as news that the trial over wrongful death accusations against Carrey, in the suicide of his ex-girlfriend Cathriona White, will go ahead.
A judge has confirmed that the trial over whether Hollywood star Jim Carrey used his “wealth, influence and celebrity status” to provide prescription drugs that his ex-girlfriend then used to commit suicide will go ahead.
It comes as the movie star deserted efforts to force the mother of Cathriona White, his ex-girlfriend, to pay a $372,000 bond to go towards his legal fees if he successfully fends off the case, according to People.
White, a make-up artist from Ireland, was found dead in her Los Angeles home in late September 2015. She had been the on/off girlfriend of Carrey for a number of years, and a post-mortem found the 30 year old died from an overdose of various prescription drugs, with a coroner recording her death as suicide.
Jim Carrey in 2016
Cathriona’s mother, Brigid Sweetman, and her estranged husband, Mark Burton, are now suing the 55 year old actor, alleging that Carrey provided the drugs used in White’s suicide.
In the latest development in the case, Carrey’s lawyer Raymond Boucher asked the Los Angeles Superior Court dropping the request for Sweetman to pay the bond because she lacks the means to afford it and is suffering from ill health.
Earlier this month, Boucher previously requested the court to strike out the entire case against his client. Judge Deirdre Hill, though, ruled that the case would not be thrown out, and that Carrey should face a jury over the claims of wrongful death and allegations under the Drug Dealer Liability Act.
Michael Avenatti, the lawyer representing Burton and Sweetman, told reporters on Wednesday (June 28th): “In light of the court's recent rulings entirely in our favour, we look forward to the trial in April. The public deserves to know the truth.”
