It is generally agreed that the most deplorable way to dump someone is by text message, but that is exactly what happened to Little Mix's Jesy Nelson with her ex-boyfriend Chris Clark. In fact, he even used his new girlfriend's phone to do the deed.

Jesy Nelson at Capital FM's Summertime Ball

The 26-year-old singer had been dating 'The Only Way Is Essex' star Chris Clark for a short time before they broke up in April this year, and the 23-year-old has now confessed that he used his new partner Amber Dowding's phone to text her the bad news.

'I was never going to escape it. I had to just deal with it', he told The Sun in an interview. 'It has happened, it has been and gone.'

Amber, with whom he had previously been in a relationship, defended his actions because of the fact that it was the only way to reach Jesy at the time as she had been on tour.

'It wasn't my relationship but all I can say on Chris's behalf is that it wasn't done in a negative way', she said. 'She was on the other side of the world, there was no other way for him to do it. He wasn't 100 per cent in the relationship and he had to end it when he ended it and that was that. He didn't want to do it by phone, it was the only type of contact he had with her at that time. I don't want him to ever receive a backlash from it. In life you have to think about yourself and be selfish sometimes.'

Of course, it didn't take Jesy - who had previously dated Rixton frontman Jake Roche - very long to delete all mention of Chris on all her social media accounts and it seems things are less than amicable between the pair.