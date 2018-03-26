As everyone’s favourite girl band, Little Mix, travelled to Japan to treat their fans to a set of electric performances during their Summer Hits Tour, fans were concerned by the lack of appearance of bandmate Jesy Nelson on social media.

Fans have been concerned about the lack of social media presence from Little Mix's, Jesy Nelson

Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock appeared in high spirits as they enjoyed a lively night out at a club in the East Asian country on Sunday evening (25 March) - but Jesy was absent and her loyal followers flooded her account with questions and concerns on her whereabouts.

Fans were quick to pick up on missing member Jesy - who also visited Japan with her bandmates - as she has been absent from social media for the past five days.

Her latest Instagram snap showcased a picture of her pup, which she captioned: "Sleeping little bear."

Flooding her account with worry, one fan wrote: "I'm worried about you jes! Are you ok ...Why your not partying with the girls we want you to have fun."

Others wrote: "We miss you love, hope you're okay."

The worries come amid reports Jesy is hoping to break in Hollywood as an actress.

The Power hitmaker is apparently keen on finding herself a Hollywood agent in to help her crack the industry.

However, fans of the Brit girl group shouldn't be too worried about the band potentially taking a back step for Jesy's acting dreams.

A source speaking to The Sun revealed Little Mix always comes first for the girls.

The source said: "The girls have an agreement in place that anything to do with Little Mix will always come first for them. The band is 100 percent their priority, so any possible acting jobs for Jesy in future would have to fit around their plans."

None of the girls have yet to comment on Jesy’s lack of recent social media presence.