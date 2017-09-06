Jessie Ware has announced she will be releasing a third album ''very soon''.

The 32-year-old singer and songwriter has taken to social media to announce she will be dropping new music in the form of a highly anticipated LP, which will be titled 'Glasshouse', in the near future.

The brunette beauty shared an image of her standing in front of a pink wall, which is believed to be the album cover, on her Instagram account to announce the news.

She captioned the post: ''I'm happy to announce that my third album is called Glasshouse and it will be released very soon x (sic).''

This news comes shortly after the 'Say YOU Love Me' took to her photo-sharing site to tease she was working on a secret project will she be giving more details on this week.

Alongside a snippet of what appears to be a music video and sees Jessie driving in a soft top vehicle, she wrote: ''Something new coming this week... (sic)''

And Jessie has had a busy year as the declaration comes in the midst of a string of concerts she has recently put on.

An image of Jessie performing on stage, she wrote: ''Islington it was so special tonight. Thank you. So happy to be back xxx (sic).''