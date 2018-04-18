Jessie J has given her music career the boost it truly needed by becoming the winner of the Chinese singing competition 'Singer 2018'. Her earnings are expected to skyrocket with the win, which is no doubt what she needs after a slow spiral into obscurity in the west.

Jessie J at the Soul Train Awards

It's China's answer to 'The Voice'; a show the 30-year-old is all too familiar with having judged on seasons 1 and 2 of the UK show and seasons 4 and 5 of the Australia version. She was an obvious winner, given that few have ever been able to match the vocal prowess of Jessie J.

'I feel so grateful that I was given the opportunity to spark some kind of gap between the two cultures', she said in a statement. 'I feel like China, to me, is another home now... This show has changed my life and made me a better person and a better performer.'

The idea behind 'Singer' is that artists who have already had a chance at fame and fortune but have been, for whatever reason, unable to maintain that, get another shot at their dream. And Sunday's final, which saw Jessie J the winner, was viewed by more than one billion people.

'Jessie was entered just to remind people what she could do', a source told the Sun. 'Also, in China they're only bothered about her voice, not by what she's wearing or who she's dating. But there was also a huge financial factor which can't be ignored.'

The singer was a huge hit in the UK when she burst on to the scene in 2010 with her debut single 'Do It Like A Dude'. The first album, 'Who You Are', went multi-Platinum everywhere and featured songs the likes of 'Price Tag' and 'Domino'. Sophomore album 'Alive' was a flop, but she almost seemed to pick up where she left off when she collaborated with Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj on 2014's 'Bang Bang'.

Now she's got a new EP entitled 'R.O.S.E.' on the way, and experts predict that she'll earn 20 million with the backing of the Chinese market.