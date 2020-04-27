Jessie J has hinted she and Channing Tatum are back together after she gushed about him on his 40th birthday.

The 32-year-old singer and the 'Step Up' actor rekindled their romance in January following a brief break-up last year, but the pair reportedly decided to end their romance permanently earlier this month.

However, on Sunday (26.04.20), Jessie marked Channing's milestone birthday by taking to her Instagram Stories to pay tribute to him and admitted she is extremely ''grateful'' that they met as he is ''truly one of a kind''.

Alongside a snap of the 'Magic Mike' star in the sea, she wrote: ''Happy 40th birthday to this special man right here.

''You are truly one of a kind. I am so grateful you were born, and even more grateful that we met.''

Jessie also added a red love heart emoji to the end of the message.

And alongside a picture of the movie star in motocross gear, she wrote: ''Keep living your BEST life.''

The 'Price Tag' hitmaker rounded up the tributes with a clip of Channing jumping out of the ocean.

Earlier this month a source had claimed: ''Jessie and Channing really care for each other. You only need to look at the gushing posts they made about each other during their relationship to see that.

''That's why they wanted to give their romance another shot, but sadly it hasn't worked out.

''The split was amicable and they're still in contact. They're spending time apart and are open to meeting new people.

''But you shouldn't bet against another reunion in the future.''

It was also reported that Channing had turned to dating app Raya following the split, and that his profile reads: ''And yes, I used to be a stripper. Sorry.''

Channing - who has six-year-old daughter Everly with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan - and the 'Not My Ex' singer had previously dated for a year before calling things off in December 2019.