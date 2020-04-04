Jessie J and Channing Tatum have split up again.

The 32-year-old singer and the 39-year-old actor rekindled their romance in January following a brief break-up last year but the pair have now decided to end their romance permanently and Channing is already using dating apps to find romance.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Jessie and Channing really care for each other. You only need to look at the gushing posts they made about each other during their relationship to see that.

''That's why they wanted to give their romance another shot, but sadly it hasn't worked out.

''The split was amicable and they're still in contact. They're spending time apart and are open to meeting new people.

''But you shouldn't bet against another reunion in the future.''

Channing has reportedly turned to dating app Raya following the split, and the 'Magic Mike' star's profile reads: ''And yes, I used to be a stripper. Sorry.''

Channing has six-year-old daughter Everly with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan and earlier this year, he lashed out at a fan after they suggested he looked better with Jenna.

The star posted a photo of himself and Jessie on Instagram but when a fan commented: ''Jenna looks better with you,'' he hit back.

He replied: ''Hey Alex i don't usually address s**t like this. But you seem as good a of terrible happy people hating thoughtless person as any of them. why don't you seriously think about what your doing.

''It's hurtful and i ain't about it. If you can't not be a horrible hatful person on my page and support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman that jess is... please kindly get the TF out of here. No one wants you here. Especially me. (sic)''