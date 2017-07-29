For those who thought Marvel's 'Iron Fist' was a bit of a slow burner when it hit Netflix earlier this year, Danny Rand aka Iron Fist's (Finn Jones) origin story will be wrapped up, when 'The Defenders' hits the streaming platform next month.

Jessica Henwick and Finn Jones return as Colleen Wing and Danny Rand in 'The Defenders'

Forming an unlikely crime-fighting team with Daredevil, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage, Iron Fist and his fellow heroes will go up against a more-than-worthy adversary in Sigourney Weaver's Alexandra; somebody who'll be bringing back Elektra as a bloodthirsty, murderous fighting machine.

In all of that of course we'll still see character development for the fearless four heroes, and Danny's origins look like they may take centre-stage, at least for a short while.

Speaking at San Diego Comic Con to various reporters, the actress said: "In 'Iron Fist', he’s just going through so much that he’s not presenting his best self. It was always a bit of a gender reversal in 'Iron Fist', in that Danny is kind of the ingénue... and Colleen is the Clint Eastwood, like, ‘I’ve been around too long and I don’t give a s**t.’ She’s jaded and she’s tough and she doesn’t want to let people in. So that was actually part of the appeal to me, that they had had that character swap... His growth on 'Iron Fist' and then certainly going into 'Defenders'... By the end of 'Defenders', he’s a whole different character! It’s part of the appeal, I imagine, of working with someone like Netflix, is that they give you that freedom to really evolve the character."

Evolution of the Rand character is certainly something that many fans have been waiting for, but in saying that, the majority of those who were unimpressed with what they saw in 'Iron Fist' simply wanted more action. The hero may be one who can unleash a fiery power against those he goes up against, but that wasn't showcased very often in the show's first season.

Whether or not what we'll be presented with when 'The Defenders' hits Netflix will be enough to tame the more ferocious of viewers remains to be seen. While some early reviews for the show have been lukewarm, critics have said that when it gets going, it's a real treat.

'The Defenders' premieres on Netflix on August 18. 'Daredevil' seasons 1-2 is available on the platform now alongside 'Jessica Jones', 'Luke Cage' and 'Iron Fist' season 1.