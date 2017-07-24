Here be spoilers for 'Game of Thrones' season 7, episode 2! For those who haven't seen the episode yet, turn away now... For those who have already enjoyed all of the action in 'Stormborn', you'll likely still be reeling following the hugely dramatic, chaotic and deadly scenes that took place in the episode's last moments.

Jessica Henwick played a prominent part in this week's episode

As Yara and Theon Greyjoy sailed Daenerys Targaryen's fleet towards Dorne, in the hopes of picking up the Dornish army to work by Daenerys' side, they were intercepted in a surprise attack by the Greyjoy's mad uncle, Euron Greyjoy. He quickly proved himself to be an incredible force on the oceans, wiping out many of the soldiers fighting for Daenerys and snatching away not only his niece Yara, but Ellaria Sand too; the woman responsible for poisoning and killing Myrcella Baratheon. With Myrcella the daughter of Cersei Lannister - who now sits on the Iron Throne and the woman who Euron wishes to serve and eventually marry - it's clear exactly what the gift he promised Cersei would be. With next week's episode titled 'The Queen's Justice', it would seem Ellaria isn't long for this world.

Cutting down two of Ellaria's daughters during the battle, viewers saw Jessica Henwick's character Nymeria Sand's journey brought to a close. Though her story would have been lengthier if she was allowed longer on the set, prior commitments meant that this brutal end had to come swiftly.

Chatting about the very scene which saw her character killed by the incensed Euron Greyjoy, the actress explained to EW: "It was grueling. It was one of the few occasions where it was more intense on set than it will be on screen. Normally there’s a lot of CG [when filming action scenes] and you watch it on screen and you see a massive epic battle, but when you’re filming it’s all quite tame by comparison. For this, the audience can’t feel the heat on their face from the pyrotechnics going off or feel the wave machine trying to knock us off our feet, or the sweat dripping off our faces. They were blowing burning embers onto us. One of the stunt double’s wigs caught fire. And some of the stunt doubles fell through the balsa wood floor of the ship. It was hard, night shoots, we were really battling the elements they had created. I’m sure it’s going to look great but it was bigger in real life than on screen."

Henwick fans shouldn't fear about seeing her on the small screen in the future, however. Following her role as Colleen Wing in 'Iron Fist' season 1, she'll also be making appearances in Marvel's 'The Defenders' this August on Netflix, and will likely return for the now-confirmed second season of 'Iron Fist' in the coming years.

In 'GoT' however, her time is over, and with just 11 episodes to go of the entire series, we wouldn't be surprised to see more big characters get the chop in the coming weeks. For this story to come full circle, more are going to have to fall, and in war, anything is possible.

'Game of Thrones' season 7 continues Sundays in the US on HBO and Mondays in the UK on Sky Atlantic.