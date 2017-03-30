Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

Jessica Chastain Pictures

2017 Cinemacon Big Screen Achievement Awards - Las Vegas Nevada United States - Thursday 30th March 2017

CinemaCon 2017 STX Films - Arrivals - Las Vegas Nevada United States - Tuesday 28th March 2017

Aaron Sorkin and Jessica Chastain

CinemaCon 2017 STX Films - Arrivals - Las Vegas Nevada United States - Tuesday 28th March 2017

Aaron Sorkin and Jessica Chastain
Premiere Of Focus Features' "The Zookeeper's Wife" - Hollywood California United States - Tuesday 28th March 2017

Jessica Chastain out and about in New York City - NYC New York United States - Monday 5th December 2016

Jessica Chastain Hand And Footprint Ceremony - Hollywood California United States - Thursday 3rd November 2016

Jessica Chastain seen arriving at the ABC studios - Los Angeles California United States - Thursday 3rd November 2016

2016 CFDA Fashion Awards - New York New York United States - Tuesday 7th June 2016

Jessica Chastain poses for photos with fans as she arrives at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) - Los Angeles California United States - Friday 13th May 2016

69th Cannes Film Festival - Money Monster Premiere, Cannes - Cannes France - Thursday 12th May 2016

Money Monster red carpet Cannes - Cannes France - Thursday 12th May 2016

Money Monster red carpet Cannes - Cannes France - Thursday 12th May 2016

69th Cannes Film Festival - Opening Night Gala & 'Cafe Society' Premiere - Arrivals - Cannes France - Wednesday 11th May 2016

Gala Opening Cannes - Cannes France - Wednesday 11th May 2016

69th Cannes Film Festival - Opening Ceremony, Cafe Society, Palais des Festiva - Cannes France - Wednesday 11th May 2016

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.