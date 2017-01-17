Jessica Biel would love to make music with her husband Justin Timberlake.

The 34-year-old actress - who tied the knot to the 35-year-old singer in 2012 and 21-month-old son Silas together - has admitted she is open to embarking on a new career in the music industry and is eager to pen the lyrics to a new track with her spouse and even feature her vocals on the record.

Speaking to InStyle magazine about her future dream, the brunette beauty - who has a background in musical theatre and is a trained vocalist - said: ''Nothing specific, but I think we had such a good time working together, and It was in just the right kind of capacity where we weren't on top of each other, in terms of both of us trying to compete with a particular lane.

''I think we would really work very well together, and it was an enjoyable experience.

''It's nice to be able to spend a lot of time with your partner in a different way, not just hanging out at home, and not just doing whatever ... working together was really inspiring.

''I've sort of been trained as more of a stage singer, like musical theatre.

''He obviously writes, in my opinion, some of the best music around, so I would not be going wrong if he was writing something for me to sing, or whatever.''