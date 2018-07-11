Even the most perfect little families are not immune from the horror of internet trolling: something superstar couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel discovered after their recent trip to Paris. The parents travelled to the French capital with their three-year-old, Silas, amid a Europe wide trip for Justin’s Man of the Woods Tour.

The superstar couple share three-year-old son, Silas

During one day out in Paris, proud papa Justin posted a sweet snap of his wife and son kissing.

The Rock Your Body hitmaker captioned the cute pic: "If that pic doesn’t say ‘City Of Love’ then I’m out..."

However, many social media users have since criticised the love in between mother and son and called the kiss "strange" and also commented on the length of Silas’ hair.

MORE: Justin Timberlake Announces Man Of The Woods Tour

One said: "IMO [in my opinion] it’s strange to kiss your kids (or anyone else you’re not in a romantic relationship with) on the lips. Gross! Same deal with dogs licking your face. I guess the mom really wanted a girl if she’s keeping the hair long. Celine Dion did it too."

Another wrote: "He’s adorable but please cut his hair."

Jessica is not the first celebrity mum to attract vicious attention for kissing their own child on the lips.

MORE: Justin Timberlake's Superbowl Prince Tributes Gets Mixed Response

Former England footballer David Beckham found himself at the centre of controversy after posting a picture of him kissing his daughter Harper on the lips during a holiday in Africa.

David's wife and Harper's mother, Victoria, was also at the centre of the same storm a year prior after she posted a pic of herself kissing their youngest child-of-four on the little girl’s birthday a year before.

Fortunately both Beckhams and Jessica Biel were also inundated with positive comments to counteract the negativity.

One social media user defended the actress Biel and said: "I can’t believe all of the negative comments. Keep your opinions to yourself, people. This is a beautiful pic beaming with love. Such a lovely family."