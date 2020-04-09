Jessica Biel is donating to charity to mark her son's fifth birthday, as she wants to help ''keep kids and families healthy'' during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The 'Sinner' star's son Silas - whom she has with her husband Justin Timberlake - turned five on Wednesday (08.04.20) and to mark the occasion, Jessica has revealed she will be making a donation to Save the Children and Feeding America, who are working hard to ''keep kids and families healthy'' during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Posting an old picture on Instagram of herself holding Silas over her shoulder, the 38-year-old actress wrote: ''This little man is 5 today! We're at home, covered in legos and birthday cake right now... but I just found this pic on my phone from last summer and it made me so happy. To celebrate his big birthday, we're supporting @savethechildren and @feedingamerica, who are doing so much good work to keep kids and families healthy and fed during this time. Scroll through your old pictures today and post something that brings you a little bit of joy! Sending lots of love to you all... (sic)''
Meanwhile, Jessica recently revealed she would love to have more children with Justin, and whilst they're not actively trying to expand their family, she believes it would be ''great'' if she got pregnant again.
She said: ''Babies are crazy and hectic. But, yeah. I think if it happened to us, it would be great.''
Jessica also opened up about Silas - who is named after Justin's grandfather - and revealed the youngster has inherited many of his pop star father's traits.
She said: ''Well, he's a very good DJ. I guess you could say he's musician adjacent. He's very funny, which is very much like Justin. It's scary not only does he get the joke but he makes the joke. We're at the part of life, which is very funny.''
And the 'Limetown' actress believes Silas is an ''old man trapped in a little body'', despite not yet reaching his fifth birthday.
She said: ''I took away his iPad and his life was ruined. He's an old man trapped in a little body. He's been here before, I think.''
