She and husband Cash Warren welcome their third child into the family.
Jessica Alba has finally welcomed her third child into the world and, as could be predicted, there's another unusual baby name beginning with 'H'. She and spouse Cash Warren are visibly thrilled to kick off the 2018 New Year as a family of five.
Jessica Alba out and about with her family
The 36-year-old actress' third baby was born on New Year's Eve (December 31st 2017), and Jessica and her husband have already shared some adorable photos of their new son who they have named Hayes Alba Warren.
'Best gift to ring in the New Year!!' Jessica wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her new bundle of joy. 'Cash and I feel so blessed.'
Jessica and Cash already have two other children; 9-year-old Honor Marie and 6-year-old Haven Garner; who she says are 'already obsessed with their new baby bro'. According to Cash, the new baby was actually born a little early; obviously eager to bring a special New Year treat to his thrilled parents.
'You sure know how to ring in the new year! You showed up a few days early but we couldn't be any happier', Cash wrote on his Instagram account. 'Your Mamma is the strongest woman I know... you're so lucky to have her by your side. You have two amazing sisters who already adore you and I know you'll be thankful to have them guide the way. On your first day of life, I promise to love you, to cherish you, and to provide you with a sandbox full of dreams to explore. Welcome to the family my sweet baby Hayes!'
More: Jessica Alba announces her pregnancy
Jessica and Cash have been married since 2008 when they had a Los Angeles ceremony in May, having first met on the set of 'Fantastic Four' in 2004. While initial snaps of Hayes have been posted on social media for free, back when she had Honor she sold her pictures to OK! Magazine for a reported $1.5 million.
