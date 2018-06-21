Divorce has just gotten even more costly for Jesse Williams, with a judge ruling that ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star must pay his ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee $50,000 per month in both spousal and child support.

Whereas Williams used to hand over $33,000 per month in support since the couple filed for divorce back in April 2017, a judge has this week ordered him to pay a total of $100,000 per month, citing Williams’ “extraordinarily high” monthly salary of $521,000 as the reason for the expensive ruling, according to the Daily Mail. He has also previously spent $160,000 for his ex-wife’s legal fees.

Filed on Tuesday (June 19th), the Los Angeles court has also ruled that its latest order is temporary, and leaves room for the couple to come to an arrangement themselves or for the judge to impose a final order.

Jesse Williams has been ordered to increase the spousal and child support he's been paying

Coming into effect on July 1st, Williams must pay one half of the child support amount on the first day of the month, followed by the second half on the 15th day of the month.

The 36 year old actor broke up with Aryn Drake-Lee back in January this year, having filed for divorce eight months before. The move came after five years of marriage. They have two children together, son Maceo and daughter Sadie.

Back in March, Williams was awarded joint physical custody of the kids, able to see them every other weekend and two days each week, as well as Father’s Day.

He had tried to argue against the awarding of a larger sum than he was already paying, claiming in court documents that his ex-wife “exaggerates many of our expenses and the children's needs, while also lumping her personal expenses as expenses for the children.”

Recent reports suggested that Williams is currently dating SportsNet New York anchor Taylor Rooks. He has starred in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ as Dr. Jackson Avery since 2009.

