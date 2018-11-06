Artist:
Song title: Thursday
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Pop

Jess Glynne enlists Ed Sheeran for a special acoustic performance of her song 'Thursday', released as a black and white live video. It's the third single from her second album 'Always In Between' which reached number one in the UK following similar success with her debut album 'I Cry When I Laugh'. 

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Jess Glynne x Ed Sheeran -...

Rudimental - These Days ft. Jess...

Jess Glynne - Jess Glynne Talks...

Clean Bandit & Jess Glynne Real...