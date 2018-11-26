Artist:
Song title: Thursday
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Pop

Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday' which was co-written by Ed Sheeran and Steve Mac. She's set to support the Spice Girls on their Spice World reunion tour next year, as well as her own headline tour taking her into next Spring.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Jess Glynne - Thursday Video

Jess Glynne x Ed Sheeran -...

Rudimental - These Days ft. Jess...

Jess Glynne - Jess Glynne Talks...

Clean Bandit & Jess Glynne Real...