Artist:
Song title: No One
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

Fresh off the back of her stunning performance at the 2019 BRIT Awards, Jess Glynne unveils a brand new video for her song 'No One'; the second track from her critically acclaimed second album 'Always In Between' which topped the UK charts upon its release in October 2018.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Jess Glynne - No One Video

Jess Glynne - Thursday Video

Jess Glynne x Ed Sheeran -...

Rudimental - These Days ft. Jess...

Jess Glynne - Jess Glynne Talks...

Clean Bandit & Jess Glynne Real...