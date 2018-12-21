Jerry Seinfeld has once again been named the highest-paid comedian of the year, topping Forbes’ 2018 list of the highest-earning figures in comedy with an income of $57.5 million.

Despite his iconic sitcom ending nearly 20 years ago, the 64 year old star raked in his money primarily through his lucrative 2017 Netflix deal, plus dividends from his agreement with Hulu to stream all nine seasons of ‘Seinfeld’ and his internet series ‘Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee’. The list measures all income from 1st June 2017 to 1st June 2018.

Indeed, Seinfeld has finished top of every single Forbes list of the highest-paid comedians ever since the publication started the feature back in 2006 – with the exception of 2016, when actor Kevin Hart finished top.

This year, Hart finished second, running Seinfeld extremely close with earnings of $57 million. Hart’s Irresponsible stand-up tour was a big part of his success, generating over one million in ticket sales, therefore earning him more than $30 million. Furthermore, he’s had a big impact on the big screen, with last December’s re-make of Jumanji, Welcome To The Jungle, which grossed nearly $1 billion worldwide.

Netflix deals have been a big part of the success of many stand-up comedians, with Dave Chappelle finishing third with $35 million and Chris Rock fourth with $30 million. British comedian and writer Ricky Gervais finished fifth, earning $25 million.

Hart’s success has been recently tarnished, after he was forced to step down from his gig as 2019 Oscars host earlier this month after old tweets, dating back several years, re-surfaced that showed him using homophobic terminology.

Comedian Kathy Griffin, however, had a gripe with Forbes’ list, posting on Twitter with a graphic of each of the top ten’s earnings that there were “no women” in the entire list.

