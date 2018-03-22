With Sheldon and Amy’s wedding fast approaching in the latest series of ‘The Big Bang Theory’, there’s an opportunity for the show’s producers to introduce fans to more members of the characters’ extended families.

According to Entertainment Weekly on Wednesday night (March 21st), actor Jerry O’Connell has been cast as Sheldon’s older brother Georgie, quoting the show’s executive production team at Los Angeles’ PaleyFest that day.

44 year old O’Connell has starred in such films as Jerry Maguire, Scream 2, Sliders and Stand By Me – while he has also voiced Superman in animated films Justice League: Throne of Atlantis, Justice League vs Teen Titans and Justice League Dark.

Jerry O'connell is to play Sheldon's older brother

‘The Big Bang Theory’ has already introduced a number of Jim Parsons’ character’s immediate family over the years – including his mother (played by Lady Bird star Laurie Metcalf), his twin sister, Missy (Courtney Henggeler), and his ‘Meemaw’ (June Squibb).

This revelation came at a panel that immediately followed one concerning the much-anticipated upcoming ‘Young Sheldon’ spin-off, concerning the childhood and teenage years of the socially awkward character beloved by millions today.

Montana Jordan is set to play the same role recently announced for O’Connell in the flagship series, whereas the other roles mentioned above, of Sheldon’s mother, twin sister and ‘Meemaw’, are to be filled by Zoe Perry, Raegan Revord, and Annie Potts respectively.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ is currently in the middle of its 11th season, with the finale due to air in May 2018. A 12th season has already been given the green light, meaning that when it finishes, the show will have become the longest-running sitcom in American TV history, beating the 11 seasons of ‘Frasier’.

