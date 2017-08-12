'Game of Thrones' has managed to impress viewers every week with its current seventh season - which is a good job as its the series' penultimate outing, and one that only consists of seven episodes in total, compared to the usual 10!

Peter Dinklage stars as Tyrion Lannister in 'Game of Thrones'

Last week's episode 'Spoils of War' saw Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) finally ride her dragon Drogon into battle against the Lannister forces that had raided the Tyrell's cache of gold, and it's fair to say that she and Drogon, along with the help of her Dothraki army absolutely decimated almost everybody on the battlefield. A couple of fan favourite characters did manage to survive however, with Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Bronn (Jerome Flynn) left in the river close to the fight.

While Bronn is currently being paid by Jaime for his loyalty, he's a character that has in the past worked for Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), and shared a close bond with him. As close to allies as they could ever be, it was sad to see the pair on warring sides when the battle took place this week. Could Bronn's loyalties be about to shift so that he can work alongside his former friend once more?

Speaking in an interview with HBO, the actor explained of his loyalties to the Lannister brothers: "He doesn’t have total disregard for Jaime, but he has a bond with Tyrion that’s hard for him to ignore. And the connection they’ve made with their sense of humour. If Bronn’s got a fondness for anybody in the world, I’d say Tyrion is probably close up there. He sees him as an underdog like himself."

Tyrion and Bronn's relationship is one that was brought to an abrupt end when Tyrion was forced to flee King's Landing, after being wrongly tried for the murder of Joffrey Baratheon. Thankfully, it looks like the two could be back together before too long - let's just hope they can still get along amongst the chaos that surrounds them!

More: HBO Respond To 'Game Of Thrones' Season 7 Script Hack

'Game of Thrones' season 7 continues Sundays on HBO in the US and Mondays on Sky Atlantic in the UK.