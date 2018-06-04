Based on a story written in the Wall Street Journal back in 2013 comes new comedy movie 'Tag', starring the likes of Jeremy Renner, Ed Helms, Isla Fisher, Jon Hamm, Hannibal Buress, Jake Johnson, and Leslie Bibb. Following an incredibly unique narrative of 10 friends who have played the game Tag for over 20 years, the film looks to be a hilarious affair, but it wasn't all laughs for those on set when Renner sustained an incredibly painful injury.

Jeremy Renner had a hard time filming 'Tag'

News broke last year that Renner had fallen victim to an injury while filming 'Avengers: Infinity War', but when it was revealed the actor wasn't even going to be a part of that movie, it turned out he had actually picked up the war wounds when filming 'Tag'. No details were given, but now co-star Hamm has opened up about what went down.

Speaking on Ellen, the actor revealed (according to the Express UK): "Jeremy Renner... broke both of his arms on the same time. Day three of production. We had 40 more days to go. Keep in mind this is a man who's done a hundred 'Avengers' movies and been fine. And he does a movie about playing tag... both arms, like firewood, just snapped like a matchstick."

Hamm went on to say that Renner was forced to wear a "green screen cast" for the rest of the film's shoot, as those working on the movie refused to shut down shooting. Instead, it was left to the visual effects team to paint on his arms during post-production, which sounds like one of the most time consuming things anybody could ever be asked to do.

Fortunately, the injuries seemed to have completely healed by the time Renner was called in to film some scenes for 'Avengers 4'. It's going to be interesting to see just how noticeable the drawn-in arms are when 'Tag' hits the big screen - everybody's going to be keeping an eye out now to see if they can pick up on when the limbs aren't as real as they should be!

'Tag' hits cinemas across the UK on Monday, July 2, 2018.