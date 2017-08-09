Jeremy Renner has become a household name since becoming an original member of the Avengers team that make up a huge chunk of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As Hawkeye, he's gained legions of loyal fans, many of which would like to see him get his own focus in a future Marvel project.

Jeremy Renner says no discussions have taken place

Whilst it's looking increasingly unlikely that he'll ever get his own solo film, and as he's not yet been able to branch out of the 'Avengers' collaborative films into a fellow heroes' solo flick, one of the many rumours floating around were that he would eventually get a TV show.

It does however seem like this particular rumour is one that's gained ground simply because of the love for the character from fans, rather than anything substantial actually going on behind-the-scenes. Though Hawkeye would be perfect for the world of television, it's not something that's currently being planned.

Asked whether or not we'd be seeing a Hawkeye television series on Netflix, Renner told WGTC: "It’s not a decision I get to make. It’s not an option that has been on the table ever. But any way I get to explore the Clint Barton/Hawkeye character is always interesting to me."

We'd say that's a pretty definitive answer, and one that would suggest that if we do ever get to see a show based on the hero, it will be on a different version of the character completely, with a separate actor filling in for the role that Renner has made so famous.

It's a shame, as Hawkeye is one of the heroes that fans think is drastically underused in the 'Avengers' films. Whilst he has had his brilliant moments, they've not been the most memorable and so, getting to see his story explored through a 10-hour or so series would have been a great opportunity. Unfortunately, for now, that's not meant to be.

'Avengers: Infinity War' hits cinemas on April 27, 2018 in the UK and on May 4, 2018 in the US.