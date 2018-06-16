Jeremy Jordan has had quite the varied career, appearing in a number of high-profile projects throughout the past few years in particular. Arguably his biggest success came in claiming the role of Winslow 'Winn' Schott in The CW's comic book series 'Supergirl'; something he has really blossomed and evolved in throughout almost three full seasons of the show to-date.

Jeremy Jordan's role in 'Supergirl' is being reduced

Working his way into the hearts of viewers, Winn is a fan-favourite character who was the very first person to learn about his best friend Kara Danvers' (Melissa Benoist) secret powers and identity. He would even go on to help design a costume for Kara to wear during her crime-fighting activities.

Playing an integral part in all we've seen to-date, it's interesting to hear this week's news that he will in fact be downgraded on 'Supergirl' to a "recurring" member of the cast. This means his presence won't be as lofty as it has been so far, and whilst no official reasons for the decision have been revealed, it's clear executive producers Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller like having him around.

Speaking with TV Line, the pair said: "We love Jeremy, and even though he's [no longer going to be a full-time member of the cast], we're not saying goodbye to Winn at all. We’re already breaking big stories for him right now for the fall, and I think the fans will be excited to see what he has coming up."

It should be interesting to see just how the writers working on 'Supergirl' will bring Winn's scene count down. It's fair to say that in recent episodes, we've not seen the character as much as usual, thanks to Jordan's theatre touring schedule. Perhaps other projects is why he's not going to be spending as much time with Kara and co.?

'Supergirl' airs on The CW in the US and on Sky1 in the UK.