Jeremy Clarkson has hit back at recent reports that his lavish motoring show ‘The Grand Tour’ is about to be cancelled by Amazon Prime, describing them in his inimitable, colourful way as “horse****”.

A report in the Mail On Sunday over the weekend suggested that, while Clarkson, his colleagues James May and Richard Hammond, and the production team were busy working on the third of three seasons initially commissioned by Amazon Prime, there had been “nothing to suggest” that the streaming giant was about to green-light a fourth series of 'The Grand Tour'.

“There is nothing to suggest they are going to do another,” a source told the publication. “No one has signed anything and employees are wondering where everyone will go once filming wraps.”

Clarkson is not impressed at rumours of 'The Grand Tour's cancellation

However, 57 year old Clarkson took to Twitter to dismiss the rumours, telling his followers that it’s “hilarious that you believe” the report.

‘The Grand Tour’s producer Andy Wilman added “we are focussing on series three at the moment,” and Clarkson also downplayed rumours of the cancellation on Drivetribe, writing: “Just to be clear, ‘The Grand Tour’ will be back later this year.”

The trio of Clarkson, Hammond and May announced a three-season deal at the end of 2015 with Amazon Prime, representing a huge coup for the giant company’s then-fledgling streaming platform, beating out lucrative offers from ITV and Netflix after the BBC had sacked Clarkson following a fracas with a producer on ‘Top Gear’.

‘The Grand Tour’ is believed to have brought in around £100 million for Amazon since it first aired in 2016, but despite its success, a fourth season has not yet been approved. The third series is due to air in the second half of 2018.

