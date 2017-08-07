Jeremy Clarkson isn't having quite the vacation he expected in Majorca this month. In fact, it looks like he'll spend the rest of it in hospital as he is currently being treated for a bad case of pneumonia. Though it looks as though his main concern is having his first sick day in almost 40 years.

The 57-year-old 'Grand Tour' presenter was rushed to hospital on Friday morning (August 4th 2017) (while on holiday with his family, and is currently hooked up to a bunch of tubes and in a wheelchair as doctors treat him for the lung infection. Needless to say, he's remains in relatively good spirits and joked about his predicament on social media.

'Not the sort of bangles I usually choose on holiday', he quipped on Instagram alongside a picture of his arm which was decked in identity tags and taped on tubes. He went on to explain elsewhere that he would have to take a break from his television work for a 'some time' to his chagrin.

'I'll be out of action for quite some time apparently', he told his fans on his DriveTribe social media page. 'It's really really annoying because I've never had one day off work since I started in 1978.'

Jeremy's illness probably couldn't have come at a worse time, given that it's only been two months since Richard Hammond crashed an electric car while filming in Switzerland, fracturing his knee but somehow defying death yet again. Jeremy posted a shot of the other presenter, James May, looking slightly crazed with his grey hair sticking out, a pair of safety goggles and full military dress. 'The only functioning member of the Grand Tour team right now. God help us', he wrote.

Meanwhile, Richard and James are hardly taking their friend's new diagnosis seriously. The latter wrote on DriveTribe: 'Jeremy Clarkson has pneumonia. Symptoms include coughing, sweating, shivering, and feeling generally unwell. So how do we know?'

Also, Richard commented: 'Right, someone's got to tell Jeremy to listen to what the doctors tell him and follow orders. I'm busy. Can you do it?'

Because that's what friends are for.