Jennifer Love Hewitt has kept in touch with her '9-1-1' castmates via Zoom during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 41-year-old actress has revealed she's turned to technology in order to remain in contact with her castmates, after the show suspended filming because of the pandemic.

She shared: ''Debra Christofferson and I are on HouseParty and Zoom all the time together, checking in on her and making sure she's good.

''Kenny [Choi] and I have been going back and forth. Oliver [Stark] and I [as well]. We're staying connected and we just can't wait to get back. For now we have really great episodes for people to watch.

''I think they're going to be happy until we can get back to work.''

However, Jennifer admitted she still doesn't have any idea when she'll return to work on the show.

Asked whether they could shoot a Zoom episode, she told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Oh my god, I don't know!

''Funny, somebody was asking me the other day, 'Do you think they're going to do a COVID-19 storyline on 9-1-1?' And I was like, 'Well, it would be a really easy way to do it, if for some reason we couldn't come back.'

''You could put each actor on a set by themselves with like a very limited crew wearing masks and shoot the show to show where we are now in isolation.

''The writers have so many ideas and they're so creative and they probably will pull from other things and I'm sure nobody's going to want to watch [an episode of this] once we can get past it because it's been very traumatising.

''But I don't know what they're going to do. I'm not sure when we'll be allowed to go back. Sets are a hard place for social distancing, so I'm not really sure what that will be like. But I can't wait to go back to work.''