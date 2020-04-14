Jennifer Love Hewitt is missing all of her '9-1-1' castmates whilst in self-isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 41-year-old actress has starred as operator Maddie Buckley in the US police drama since 2018 and she is missing being on set with her co-stars, who include Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Aisha Hinds, whilst in lockdown at her home but she thinks the emotions she has experienced during the medical crisis will help her acting.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: ''I'm not sure when we'll be allowed to go back. Sets are a hard place for social distancing, so I'm not really sure what that will be like.

''But I can't wait to go back to work. I definitely feel like the emotional roller-coaster I've gone on since all of this started I will definitely pull from for the next season '9-1-1' for sure. It has given me a lot in my little acting toolbox to pull from and I can't wait to be on set with everybody again. I can't wait to hug them all.''

The show's third season is currently airing on Fox in the States, and Jennifer played down the idea of the writers drawing on the current health crisis for the next series, despite how simple it would make filming.

She added: ''You could put each actor on a set by themselves with like a very limited crew wearing masks and shoot the show to show where we are now in isolation.

''The writers have so many ideas and they're so creative and they probably will pull from other things and I'm sure nobody's going to want to watch [an episode of this] once we can get past it because it's been very traumatising.

''But I don't know what they're going to do.''

Meanwhile, Jennifer is glad fans of Ryan Murphy's programme have ''really great episodes'' airing during such a tough time, and she's been keeping in touch with her cast mates on Zoom and HouseParty.

She added: ''We're staying connected and we just can't wait to get back. For now we have really great episodes for people to watch. I think they're going to be happy until we can get back to work.''