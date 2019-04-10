Artist:
Song title: Medicine ft. French Montana
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

French Montana joins Jennifer Lopez on her first single of the year, 'Medicine'. It's their third collaboration, having previously worked together in 2014 on the songs 'Same Girl' and 'I Luh Ya Papi'. She's currently working on her forthcoming album, five years after she released 'A.K.A.'.

