Jennifer Lopez has reunited with her ex Diddy - virtually - as they took part in an online dance-a-thon.
Jennifer Lopez has reunited with her ex Diddy - virtually.
The 'On The Floor' hitmaker - who is currently engaged to baseball player Alex Rodriguez - took part in a special Instagram Live to raise money for Direct Relief, by taking part in a dance-a-thon arranged by Diddy.
In the live video, Diddy told the couple:''Hey, I love you guys, I can't wait until we can see each other again. May God bless y'all, and I just love you guys!''
Alex replied: ''Love you, buddy!''
Before Jennifer - who dated Diddy for two years in the late 90s - added: ''We love you! We love what you're doing, we love everybody out there. We want to send you all the love in the world, from our family to yours.''
The trio then all danced the salsa, much to the delight of their fans.
The former couple's appearance together was part of a wider Instagram series, which saw Diddy also dancing with the likes of Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Shaq, DJ Khaled, Swizz Beatz, Kelly Rowland and Maluma.
Meanwhile, Jennifer previously opened up about her relationship with Diddy, admitting it was the biggest whirlwind.
She said recently: ''The Puffy era was just kind of a crazy, heightened time in my life. You know, Puffy and I both grew up in the Bronx. He had been in the music business and had all this success; I was just starting and making my first album when I met him. He became kind of a mentor to me in that moment. We had this kind of crazy, tumultuous relationship that ended in a bang. It was definitely a moment but I felt like it was necessary. He was meant to be in my life at that moment to teach me what I needed to know about the music business, about what kind of artist I wanted to be in the music industry.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
With its fifth feature-length adventure, this franchise continues its preposterous journey at full tilt. As...
Most people are familiar with the big bang theory but not many people know just...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A cheesy TV movie ramped up with language and violence, this sudsy thriller is far...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Life is complicated enough for teacher, Claire (Jennifer Lopez). Her husband, Kevin (Ian Nelson) is...
Far better made than it has any right to be, this cheesy 70s-style thriller is...
Very early on, this series completely jettisoned any respect for science, gleefully ignoring the laws...
The odd moment of honest drama or genuinely witty humour catches us completely off guard,...
What to Expect When You're Expecting is a comic adaptation of the New York Times'...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...
As far as romantic comedies go, this is just about watchable. Even though it's both...