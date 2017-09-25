There is nothing more inspiring than when a celebrity donates a large chunk of their income to a good cause, and Jennifer Lopez is just the latest to do that having pitched in $1 million from her Las Vegas residency takings towards Puerto Rico's hurricane recovery operation.

Jennifer Lopez at NBC's World Of Dance celebration

The Puerto Rican singer is heartbroken by the devastation that these natural disasters have caused across the Caribbean, especially given that she still has family on the island. And so she has made a generous move in donating to the government's United For Puerto Rico campaign to aid their relief efforts.

'The devastation is beyond belief. Me and my cousin still haven't been able to hear from our families over there', J-Lo explained in a video on Instagram. 'What's foremost on my mind and many others is trying to figure out the best way to help. Island Puerto Rico has been hit by two of the most devasting hurricanes we have ever seen: Irma and Maria. Today Puerto Rico needs our help. I urge you to support and donate to the efforts of the First Lady of Puerto Rico, Beatriz Areizaga. Unidos Por Puerto Rico.'

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 21, 2017 at 9:24pm PDT

Jennifer is also co-chairing the New York recovery efforts, which involves a program of collecting various goods from New York residents to donate to hurricane victims, while also attempting to provide healthcare where possible. Hurricane Maria, which hit Puerto Rico on September 20th 2017, is thought to be the strongest storm that the island has seen in eight decades and has already taken the lives of ten people.

As for where J-Lo is taking her million dollar donation from, she's currently on her All I Have residency show series at The AXIS in Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, which will continue until May 2018 (having began at the beginning of 2016).