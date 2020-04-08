Jennifer Lopez says not installing a home gym was an ''oversight'' as she struggles to work out during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The 50-year-old star and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez are currently staying in their Miami mansion during the Covid-19 pandemic but Jennifer admitted she regrets not putting in a home gym after the coronavirus led to the closures of non-essential businesses.
Speaking to her pal Reese Witherspoon on Reese's new Instagram Live series, 'Shine on at Home', Jennifer said: ''You know, my big struggle is how to work out because we don't have a gym here at the house, which was a huge oversight. So, it's about where I can go running that's not, like, really populated or going to a private gym that's closed that Alex has used when he was playing baseball.
''I'm just trying to find places to do my workout because it really keeps my mind right. It really makes me calm, and it quells all the thoughts that you're having. It really keeps me happy, and that's important right now. The fitness part of it.''
Alex, 44, previously insisted he and Jennifer ''never miss a workout'' as the loved up pair are both keen to stay fit and healthy.
Basketball star Alex - whose nickname is A-Rod - showed off their workout on Instagram and wrote: ''Crazy schedules means crazy hours, but we never miss a workout. It's the best way to de-stress.) Here's the upper body workout @jlo and I crushed late last night. #NoExcuses. (sic)''
And Alex said he had been inspired by how athletic she is.
He previously said: ''Jennifer is an incredible athlete. She's a former star athlete going back to junior high [and] high school. And we both just love the fitness space, we like to work out. We work out together, we workout apart. Yeah, she's great.''
