The award-winning singer and actress was asked to show a director her breasts early in her career
As the #MeToo movement gathers momentum and more famous faces come out to describe the sexual harassment they have suffered, multi-award winning singer Jennifer Lopez has spoken out about her own disturbing experience.
Jennifer Lopez has joined hundreds of other female voices with sexual harassment stories
J-Lo, who has made her name both as a singer from the Bronx and a highly capable film and TV actress, revealed that early in her career she was asked to show her breasts by a director.
Speaking in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar magazine, the 48-year-old mother-of-two revealed her shocking experience and how, as a relatively new person to the entertainment industry, she felt "terrified".
Lopez - who is currently involved in two TV series (Shades of Blue and World of Dance), both of which she stars in and serves as an executive producer - revealed it was during one of her first movies.
The actress said: "I haven’t been abused in the way some women have. But have I been told by a director to take off my shirt and show my boobs? Yes, I have. But did I do it? No, I did not."
Lopez admitted to the magazine she knew of the existence of a fine line that actresses have had to walk to speak up without jeopardizing their prospects.
She added: "When I did speak up, I was terrified. I remember my heart beating out of my chest, thinking, ‘What did I do? This man is hiring me!’
"It was one of my first movies. But in my mind I knew the behavior wasn’t right. It could have gone either way for me. But I think ultimately the Bronx in me was like, ‘Nah, we’re not having it.’ "
Jennifer - who has previously referred to herself as Jenny from the Block - did not reveal the name of the filmmaker.
The full interview with the superstar will be available in the magazine on 27 March.
