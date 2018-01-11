Lopez is to star as herself and as her 'Shades of Blue' character Harlee Santos in an upcoming episode of the NBC sitcom.
Pop singer and actress Jennifer Lopez is set to appear once again in ‘Will & Grace’ after the popular sitcom was revived, and is set to make a cameo appearance as TWO characters.
According to a report by Deadline on Wednesday night (January 10th), Lopez will appear both as herself and as Harlee Santos, the detective character she portrays in NBC’s crime drama ‘Shades of Blue’. It follows a brief appearance that Lopez made as herself in an episode of ‘Will & Grace’ back in 2004.
The 48 year old star’s second appearance in the popular sitcom was confirmed in a Twitter post from the show’s official Twitter account, which featured a picture of Lopez with the show’s stars Sean Hayes, Debra Messing and Megan Mullally.
Jennifer Lopez is to appear as TWO characters in 'Will & Grace'
Lopez herself shared a similar image on her own Instagram page the same day. The broadcast date for the episode in question has yet to be confirmed.
More: Cardi B admits she acted “like a weirdo” when she met Jennifer Lopez
Lopez is currently in the middle of a lucrative residency in Las Vegas, and has dabbled in acting occasionally throughout her long career. As well as ‘Shades of Blue’, in which she has held a role since 2016, she has also starred in films such as The Back-up Plan, Monster in Law and Ice Age: Continental Drift.
‘Will & Grace’ originally ran on NBC for eight seasons between 1998 and 2006, and returned to screens in September last year after an 11-year hiatus. The show’s original cast and director returned for the two-season revival.
It revolves around the loving but platonic relationship between Will, a gay lawyer, and Grace, a straight interior designer. While it initially attracted criticism for its portrayal of LGBT characters, subsequent opinion has been kind to it, with former Vice President Joe Biden once praising it for doing “more to educate the American public” about LGBT issues.
More: Eric McCormack has “full trust” in ‘Will & Grace’ revival writers
