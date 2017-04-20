While it seems just a few short months ago that Jennifer Lopez was dating rapper Drake, in showbiz time that was light years in the past and now the pop sensation is reportedly getting serious with former baseball player, Alex Rodriguez.

The new couple are allegedly way more serious than at first thought with Jenny from the Block having posted a snap of her little girl playing with her new beau’s daughter as their families continue to get to know each other.

J-Lo and A-Rod are rumoured to have been dating since March and recently holidayed together in the Dominican Republic with their respective children.

It was here that the singer took the heart-warming photo of her nine-year-old daughter Emme getting a piggyback from Alex’s 12-year-old girl, Natasha.

The trip also included Alex’s second daughter, Ella, and Jennifer’s son, Max.

The 47-year-old On The Floor hitmaker had travelled to the Caribbean nation for her first-ever concert, performing at the Altos de Chavon Amphitheater at Casa de Campo Resort and Villas on Saturday night - where she was joined on stage by ex-husband, and father of her twins, Marc Anthony.

The star met up with Alex at the after-party.

A source close to E! News revealed that the families hosted an Easter Egg hunt the following day.

An eye witness said: "Jen and Alex woke up early and had Easter baskets outside lined up on the patio waiting for their kids.

"They had family and friends over for an egg hunt on the sprawling lawn of the property."

The famous pair lent their names to a charitable event on Monday and visited the Mission International Rescue (MIR) Foundation and met with disadvantaged school children.

The pair handed out school supplies including backpacks and pencils to students attending the MIR Elementary School.