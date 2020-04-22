Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez will have ''incredible'' wedding food.

The couple are currently planning their upcoming wedding, and according to their chef Kelvin Fernandez - who has been working with the pair for several months - the menu for their nuptials is likely to draw inspiration from their shared Caribbean background.

Kelvin said: ''It would have to be a combination of, I would say, Caribbean-American, because there's just so much food that they would love.

''You're talking about a Puerto Rican woman and a Dominican man, so it has to be some sort of Caribbean to influence both of their families, because their families are very Caribbean.

''I envision food that's going to be incredible because they don't expect anything less.''

But the chef won't be cooking the food for their big day himself, because he thinks it will be too much ''pressure'' making meals for more than just the couple themselves.

Asked if he'll be the chef at their wedding, he told Us Weekly magazine: ''I don't think I want to. I think that's a lot of pressure because it's not just them. I hope whoever does do their wedding puts out some great food, because even me as a chef, even when I go to my friend's weddings, my family members, they come to me and they're like, 'How's the food?' And I'm always like, 'I'm having a great time. Don't ask me about the food. I'm having a great time. I'm here with friends. I'm here with family.'

''I don't want that pressure. I'd rather be a guest at the wedding than cook for it. Way more fun and a lot less pressure!''

Meanwhile, 44-year-old retired baseball star Alex recently revealed he and Jennifer, 50, have been discussing different options for their wedding, after delaying it as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: ''We had a meeting on Zoom with our core [group of people], kind of just going over what the next 12 months look like and we have three or four different variations of how that can look.

''It's such a fluid world. Usually when you underwrite a year - whether [in terms of] scheduling or financially - you never think that it's going to just stop like this.

''So we're having to be very fluid, think on our feet and just think very proactively ... At the same time, I think the most important thing for everybody is to practice great discipline and stay at home.

''We have to do this together and every person counts. The way we're going to beat this thing is together.''