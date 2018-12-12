Jennifer Lopez is the eternal romantic optimist. Despite three former husbands, an almost marriage and a number of long-term partners, the singer has revealed her and her current boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, are thinking about getting married. The international singer and former baseball player have been dating since 2017 and have been very vocal about their relationship since it began.

Jenny from the Block and the former New York Yankee have been dating since last year

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker, 49, has revealed in a new interview with People magazine the pair think about getting married - but will do it when it happens naturally.

Jennifer credited their relationship success to the 'different' and 'mature' love they share. She said she sees things from a new perspective.

She said: "You're looking at things for what they really are instead of letting yourself get swept up in a romantic notion or fantasy.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez Shares Heartbreak Message On Instagram After Casper Smart Split

"It was a different type of mature love, and we're both at a point where we've done a lot of work on ourselves and we said we're going to do this the healthy way."

Lopez added: "I rushed into three different marriages. At this point I want to be sure."

The mother-of-two - who shares 10-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband, Marc Antony - has said her children enjoy the way their new blended family works.

Former New York Yankees star Alex, 43, has two daughters, Ella, 10, and Natasha, 14, from his marriage to Cynthia Scurtis.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez Says Dating Alex Rodriguez Is Easier Than Dating Ben Affleck

She said: "Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends. I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine and they embraced each other right away.

"I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it's nice."

Alex added: "Our kids have become best friends and that keeps us both grounded and appreciative. We couldn't have asked for anything better than the four of them getting along as they do."