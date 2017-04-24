If anyone can get Jennifer Lopez to open up about her love life it's Ellen DeGeneres, as she did on the singer's latest talk show appearance with regards to her new boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. As super shy as she was about it, she revealed how she approached him on their first meeting.

Jennifer Lopez at the NBC Universal summer press day

J-Lo came across as truly smitten with her New York Yankees baseball beau Alex Rodriguez, who she insisted is 'a great guy' on 'The Ellen Show'. She was reluctant to open up about the circumstances under which they met, but a little needling from Ellen solved that.

'I was having lunch somewhere and I saw him and he passed by and I tapped him', she said, as Ellen interrupted with a question about what she was eating (it was Cobb salad and tortilla soup if you want to know).

'I saw him walk by and then afterwards I went outside, but for some reason I just felt like tapping him on the shoulder and saying hi', she continued. I said, 'Hi... Alex!' and he was like, 'Hi! Jennifer?' and I was like, 'Yeah' and then that was it. I mean, more stuff happened but that's how we met.'

The conversation moved to what they were both doing in Los Angeles; he'd recently moved to the city, while Jennifer had been there years. They didn't swap numbers because Alex already had her number from some time ago, but they arranged to hang out together. 'He text me and said, 'Let's go out to dinner' and I said, 'Okay', she added.

More: Jennifer Lopez shares a photo of herself and Alex Rodriguez's daughters

She also confirmed that she doesn't 'sleep over on the first date', after which Ellen concluded the interview with one of her famous scares - which this time saw a member of the crew in Rodriguez's Yankees uniform leap out of the table next to them. Poor Jen!