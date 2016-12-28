Jennifer Lopez and rapper Drake appear to have confirmed their relationship, after they both shared the same cute pic on Instagram.

Both artists posted a caption-less snap of them cuddling up on a sofa together on Wednesday, just a day after fans discovered that Rihanna had unfollowed J Lo on the photo sharing site.

Earlier this month, Drake and J Lo sparked relationship rumours after they attended an ‘intimate dinner’ together in Los Angeles.

Their outing came just two weeks after Drake attended one of Lopez’ Las Vegas shows and the singer posted a pic of them together backstage on Instagram, with the caption #lovehim.

Speaking about their relationship, a source told The Sun: “Jen and Drake have tried to keep their romance under wraps by suggesting they are just working together, but the truth is they are an item.

“They have been seeing each other for a number of weeks and her friends are saying she is already smitten. The age gap doesn’t bother them. They have fun together and that’s all that matters.

“People in Rihanna’s circle are saying she is very unhappy about the whole thing,” the source added. “Only a few months ago she and Drake were still together.” Rihanna and Drake have a long and complicated romantic history and the two were thought to be getting serious earlier this year.

But by October they were said to be off again, with a source telling E! News: "Rihanna and Drake are seeing other people at the moment. They are not exclusive anymore. They still love each other, but their schedules have gotten in the way."