When 'Frozen' made its debut all the way back in 2013, the Disney film became an instant hit and one of the most successful releases of the company's history. Introducing a whole new batch of characters and allowing an all-star cast to voice them, including Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell in the leading roles of Elsa and Ana respectively, the world welcomed some exciting new personalities into their hearts.

Could Elsa find love with another woman in Disney's sequel to 'Frozen'?

Directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, the film went on to take in over $1.276 billion in the worldwide box office, smashing all expectations and securing a sequel that's now in development. Exactly what we'll see in the second 'Frozen' film hasn't yet been revealed, but some fans have had their own ideas about what they'd like to see go down. One of the most popular ideas doing the rounds on the internet is seeing Elsa enjoy a relationship with another woman.

Speaking about the possibility of giving Elsa a female love interest in the movie's sequel, director Jennifer Lee seemed open to the idea, and told Huffington Post: "I love everything people are saying [and] people are thinking about with our film ― that it’s creating dialogue, that Elsa is this wonderful character that speaks to so many people. It means the world to us that we’re part of these conversations. Where we’re going with it, we have tons of conversations about it, and we’re really conscientious about these things. For me … Elsa’s every day telling me where she needs to go, and she’ll continue to tell us. I always write from character-out, and where Elsa is and what Elsa’s doing in her life, she’s telling me every day. We’ll see where we go."

Elsa's sexuality isn't something that has ever officially been addressed or confirmed by Disney, but fans have often wondered whether she could be an LGBT+ icon, as well as a brilliant inspiration for young girls to overcome their fears and face the big wide world.

Whether or not Lee decides to go down the road of giving Elsa a female love interest remains to be seen, but we imagine that either path will be one that's celebrated by the mass majority. Sure, there will be a vocal minority who rebel if the decision to make Elsa LGBT+ is made, as they did with Le Fou in the recent live-action adaptation of 'Beauty & The Beast', but thankfully we live in a time when the bulk of people are more open and accepting than ever before.

We'll bring you more news surrounding the upcoming 'Frozen' sequel as and when we get it.