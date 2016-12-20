Jennifer Lawrence skillfully but blushingly evaded questions about her love life on the 'Plead the Fifth' segment of 'Watch What Happens Live' this week refusing to reveal her best kiss of the year or whether or not she has a boyfriend. Needless to say, no details emerged.

Jennifer Lawrence pleads the fifth on her love life

The 'Passengers' star took at the Bravo show yesterday (December 19th 2016) to play a game of 'Plead The Fifth' with host Andy Cohen. When Stassi Schroeder from reality show 'Vanderpump Rules' asked to reveal who gave her the best kiss of the year, she hesitated a lot.

'If you kiss me before the New Year it'll be you, Stassi!' She quipped, edging away from the awkwardness with her trademark humour. 'Plead the fifth! I forgot I could do that', she added after Cohen prompted her.

He also asked her if she had a boyfriend, after revealing that Nick Jonas was interested in her. Naturally, she drank in her silence - so that's probably a yes.

The actress is rumoured to be dating 47-year-old director Darren Aronofsky, whom she had previously expressed her interest in working with since seeing his film 'Black Swan'. 'He is a visionary', she told Vanity Fair. Jennifer is due to appear in a new project of his, a home-invasion horror supposedly entitled 'Mother'.

They were first thought to be dating in October when they were seen having dinner together at Commissary in Los Angeles. The following month they were been spotted holding hands and kissing in the streets of New York City, one time walking Lawrence's dog Pippi.

Jennifer Lawrence has previously been in a relationship with her 'X: Men' co-star Nicholas Hoult and was also rumoured to be dating Coldplay's Chris Martin following his separation from wife Gwyneth Paltrow. Aronofsky used to date actress Rachel Weisz with whom he has a 10-year-old son named Henry. In 2012, he also date a film producer named Brandi-Ann Milbradt.