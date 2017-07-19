Lawrence attended a preview showing of the violent new Broadway adaptation of George Orwell's '1984', starring Olivia Wilde and Tom Sturridge.
The new Broadway adaptation of George Orwell’s classic novel ‘Nineteen Eighty-Four’ has been grabbing headlines for its shocking and often stomach-turning violence in preview performances, even causing a few audience members to faint or leave the theatre to be sick.
One of these is believed to be Hollywood royalty Jennifer Lawrence, who was reported to have been sick while watching a preview of the play on Monday night (July 17th) in New York City.
“Midway through the show, Jennifer Lawrence bolted from her seat. Several people saw her getting sick in the lobby. The ushers were very helpful and courteous in helping her out,” a source told Page Six.
Jennifer Lawrence reportedly threw up after watching the violent new '1984' play
However, another source claiming to be a friend of the 26 year old actress told the same publication that her reaction had nothing to do with the play, and that she had caught a bug after playing with her young nephews. “She caught the stomach flu from her nephews,” the source said, adding the star is “really sick”.
Orwell’s classic dystopian novel, published originally in 1949, tells of a nightmarish future where all critical thought is stamped out by a totalitarian government.
More: Jennifer Lawrence defiant in face of trolls after Vienna ‘pole dancing’ video leaked
This particular adaptation has come with great reviews, but also warnings that the violence on-stage was severe. Olivia Wilde, who stars in the production alongside Tom Sturridge, told fans via Twitter earlier this week after a show in which four theatre-goers fainted, issued a message to spectators.
“Thank you! Sending my love to those four people who fainted in the audience. Warning: this is not your grandma's Broadway. Hope all are ok!” she tweeted.
Lawrence has form in this particular department, revealing last year that she had done the big yawn while attending a prestigious Oscar party in 2014.
“There’s this big fancy party, this Guy Oseary and Madonna party. And I puked, on the porch,” she admitted. “I was in such bad condition, and I look behind me while I’m puking, and Miley Cyrus is there like, ‘Get it together.’”
More: Chris Pratt on ‘Passengers’ sex scenes with Jennifer Lawrence
Anchored by the almost ridiculously engaging Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, this sci-fi movie travels...
What would motivate men and women to leave their families and any kind of life...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
View scenes of the world as you may have never seen them before. A Beautiful...
Mutants and humans alike are familiar with the story of Apocalypse, he was the first...
After Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle, mercurial filmmaker David O. Russell reunites with Jennifer...
Suzanne Collins' saga comes to a suitably epic conclusion in a climactic series of battles...
As The Hunger Games trilogy comes to an end, the final installment, The Hunger Games...
Katniss Everdeen is determined to take down President Snow once and for all. Too many...
Joy Mangano always wanted to be an inventor and, after getting married, having three children...
Having successfully rescued Peeta and the other Hunger Games victors, Katniss Everdeen is feeling the...
This four-part franchise, based on the Suzanne Collins novels, turns very dark with this strikingly...