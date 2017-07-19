The new Broadway adaptation of George Orwell’s classic novel ‘Nineteen Eighty-Four’ has been grabbing headlines for its shocking and often stomach-turning violence in preview performances, even causing a few audience members to faint or leave the theatre to be sick.

One of these is believed to be Hollywood royalty Jennifer Lawrence, who was reported to have been sick while watching a preview of the play on Monday night (July 17th) in New York City.

“Midway through the show, Jennifer Lawrence bolted from her seat. Several people saw her getting sick in the lobby. The ushers were very helpful and courteous in helping her out,” a source told Page Six.

Jennifer Lawrence reportedly threw up after watching the violent new '1984' play

However, another source claiming to be a friend of the 26 year old actress told the same publication that her reaction had nothing to do with the play, and that she had caught a bug after playing with her young nephews. “She caught the stomach flu from her nephews,” the source said, adding the star is “really sick”.

Orwell’s classic dystopian novel, published originally in 1949, tells of a nightmarish future where all critical thought is stamped out by a totalitarian government.

More: Jennifer Lawrence defiant in face of trolls after Vienna ‘pole dancing’ video leaked

This particular adaptation has come with great reviews, but also warnings that the violence on-stage was severe. Olivia Wilde, who stars in the production alongside Tom Sturridge, told fans via Twitter earlier this week after a show in which four theatre-goers fainted, issued a message to spectators.

“Thank you! Sending my love to those four people who fainted in the audience. Warning: this is not your grandma's Broadway. Hope all are ok!” she tweeted.

Lawrence has form in this particular department, revealing last year that she had done the big yawn while attending a prestigious Oscar party in 2014.

“There’s this big fancy party, this Guy Oseary and Madonna party. And I puked, on the porch,” she admitted. “I was in such bad condition, and I look behind me while I’m puking, and Miley Cyrus is there like, ‘Get it together.’”

More: Chris Pratt on ‘Passengers’ sex scenes with Jennifer Lawrence