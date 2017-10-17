As the row over the Hollywood industry and its treatment of women and all actors in general continues, huge A-List starlet Jennifer Lawrence has come out to reveal her own experiences as a young actor. The Hunger Games lead revealed she was forced to stand naked alongside a number of thinner girls by a female executive in a bid to encourage her to lose 15lbs for a role.

She also explained a separate male producer told her she was "perfectly f**kable".

Speaking at Elle’s annual Women in Hollywood event, the Oscar winning actress revealed the two incidents occurred when she was just a teenager.

Addressing the crowd, she said: "When I was much younger and starting out, I was told by producers of a film to lose 15 pounds in two weeks. Super easy.

"One girl before me had already been fired for not losing enough weight fast enough and during this time a female producer had me do a nude lineup with about five women who were much, much thinner than me.

"And we all stood side by side with only paste-ons covering our privates."

Despite the uncomfortable nature of her experience, Lawrence went on to say she looks back on the event with an amusing eye and can laugh about the incident now.

Things began to change for the actress however when she landed parts in two major franchises - The Hunger Games and X Men.

That, combined with her Best Actress win at the age of 23 for her role in Silver Linings Playbook, suddenly gave her enough clout to speak up and out for herself and others on set.

She said: "I worked out every day because Katniss is strong, but I would be damned if I was going to represent the ideal that someone who looks skeletal is a positive body image.

"I was not going to have young girls skipping dinner because they wanted to look like Katniss."

Lawrence has spoken out about her experiences against the backdrop of a raft of complaints from actresses in Hollywood who alleged they were the victims of sexual assault by movie producer, Harvey Weinstein.